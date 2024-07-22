Inferior fuel: FG demands report, to release result of fresh test today

The Federal Government has demanded a report from Dangote Refinery to confirm the real sulphur content of the diesel it produces.

The Federal Government made the demand via the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

This was confirmed to The PUNCH by the spokesman of the NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita.

In the interview on Sunday, Ene-Ita said the agency had done its job and would not engage in a media fight with anybody over the claims made by the NMDPRA Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, that Dangote’s diesel has more sulphur content than imported ones.

Also Read:

According to the spokesman, the authority has about 15 engineers and scientists embedded in the Dangote Refinery, whose fresh report about the refinery’s sulphur content will be out on Monday (today).

Post Views: 0