APC sweeps Ebonyi local government poll

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Saturday’s local council poll in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Jossey Eze, announced the results of the poll in the state capital, Abakaliki.

He said the APC won all the 13 Chairmanship seats and 171 Ward Councillors.

Eze said three political parties: APC, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Labour Party participated in the poll.

He announced that the commission has ratified and adopted the chairmanship results for the LGAs as announced by the various councils’ Returning Officers and the Councillorship results announced at the electoral wards.

The chairman expressed joy that the exercise was peaceful and commended security agencies and all the stakeholders for their invaluable support.

He thanked all the stakeholders involved in the conduct of the elections, for their support and encouragement.

Eze said: “I particularly thank the state government for not interfering in the conduct of the elections as this helped in making it credible, free, and fair.

“The election has been won and lost, but the victory is for everybody who participated in the elections.

“The winners should carry everybody along and everyone should contribute in delivering democratic dividends to people at the grassroots, which the local government areas represent.

“This is the summary of the results as released by the returning officers in all the wards and local government areas: Mr Ebere Nwogba for Abakaliki LGA, Mr Timothy Agha wins for Afikpo.

“Edda council, Mr Chima Ekumamkama, Mr Chinedu Bernard for Ebonyi LGA. Ezza, Moses Nome. Mr Sunday Nwankwor for Ikwo and Ivo has Mr Emmanuel Ajah, among others.”

