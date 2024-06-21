Immigration Service raises alarm over fake employment letters

The Nigerian Immigration Service has raised the alarm over fake and invalid employment letters in circulation purportedly issued by the service.

The NIS made this known in a statement issued and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, in Abuja.

Udo warned desperate job seekers to exercise caution so as not to fall victim to the fraudsters.

According to him, the fraudulent letters falsely claim that the recipients have been offered employment with the NIS.

He said: “The Service categorically denies any involvement in this fraudulent scheme and refutes the misinformation being spread on social media platforms regarding an ongoing recruitment/replacement exercise.

“The NIS shall continue to ensure that any unscrupulous elements engaging in this criminality will be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The public is hereby advised to report these scammers to the nearest NIS office or law enforcement agencies.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service recruitment exercise is exclusively advertised through reputable national dailies, television broadcasts, and our official website, http://www.immigration.gov.ng.”

Udo said the Service was resolutely committed to safeguarding the interest of Nigerians and upholding the integrity of its recruitment processes.