NAN MD urges journalists to protect profession, check quackery

Ali Muhammad Ali, the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, has urged journalists to jealously guard the journalism profession and ensure the elimination of quackery.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja during the Diamond Anniversary Special Induction of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

The NAN MD said that media quacks needed to get the right training in order to function better in the society as Public Relations was all about professionalism.

According to him, quacks need better training to be able to get their acts together.

Ali said: “In public communication, the tone of the PR man is different, especially when you engage a professional, the tone is that of reconciliation and persuasion, and not combating.

“But when you see a quack serving as a spokesman, they are always combative.

“When you become a media manager, naturally, their language and diction should be that of reconciliation, persuasion, peace and not combative nor aggression.

“My advice to all quacks is to get the right training by joining the institute, get the right education, knowledge, and the right attitude.”

The NAN MD said that quackery had not only heated-up public communication in the country but had also heightened tension.

Ali, therefore underscored the agency’s commitment to maintaining credibility and authenticity in its reporting, in spite of the prevalence of fake news in today’s digital age.