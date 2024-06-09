I’m married to a younger man, but not that older than him — Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has declared that though she is married to a younger man, she is not that older than him.

Ogbodo, who spoke in an interview with Saturday Sun, said people create the impression that she is in her 50s.

She told Saturday Sun: “As a public figure, I should be open to criticism but the fact that people think that I am a 50-something-year-old woman is unbelievable!

“They think that Genevieve and Rita, the people I call auntie, are my mates.

“It doesn’t hurt me so much but it makes it seem like I am much older than my husband.

“He is in his 30s and I’m in my 30s too.

“We are just a few years apart.

“As soon as I finished high school, I entered Nollywood.

“I joined them at 19 in 2006.

“If you’re counting, you should obviously know how old I am now, but people just want to say rubbish.”

On how she feels being married to a younger man, she told Saturday Sun: “I’m happy.

“I’m living my best life.

“I have my freedom.

“I have a partner that I can communicate with.

“It’s a free marriage.

“It’s something that is fun for me because that’s the only kind of marriage I can do.

“I cannot do the marriage where I’m being bottled up.

Also Read:

“I cannot talk.

“If you want to talk, the fear of the husband will be too much.

“No way!

“So, I feel good.

“I feel free.

“I’m like a bird in my marriage.”