Gov. Adeleke to 29-year-old daughter: You have one year to bring a man home + Video

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has given his daughter, Adenike, one more year to bring a man home for marriage.

Governor Adeleke said this during an interview session with his 29-year-old daughter on her Instagram page.

During the interview, Adenine had said: “I am now 28.

“I’m about to be 29.

“How do you feel about me not being married yet?”

Adeleke responded: “Better start getting ready to get married.

“That is the next thing.

“You think you are young?

“I am expecting all those your toasters.

“Better bring one so you can come and tell me: ‘Dad this is the one I’m gonna marry.’

“Do you know that at the age of 27, 28 I got married and I had your brother, Adesina?

“You are now 28, I’m giving you one more year.”

