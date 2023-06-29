I’m happy my friend, Gbenga Daniel, is now in Abuja with me — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed happiness that a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is now in Abuja, the seat of the Nigerian Government, with him.

President Tinubu made the remark on Thursday at the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The Eagle Online recalls that Otunba Daniel was elected as the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

He has since been inaugurated as a member of the 10th National Assembly.

Daniel was a critical part of the election of Tinubu, both in the primaries of their party, the All Progressives Congress, and the general election.

He delivered all the delegates from Ogun State for Tinubu at the Eagle Square in Abuja during the primaries.

Tinubu said of Daniel, the Otunba Obalofin of Ijebuland, who was at the palace of the Awujale with the owner of Globacom and Otunba Apesin of Ijebuland, Dr. Mike Adenuga to receive him: “Otunba Gbenga Daniel, my friend, I am now happy that you are now in Abuja (with me) in a different role.

“Please thank my friend (Otunba Gbenga Daniel) for me.”