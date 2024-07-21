Illicit drugs: One legged man arrested, AK-47 recovered from suspect’s home

A one legged man, Amadu Garba, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency with six bags of cannabis.

The 48-year-old man was arrested by the operatives in his house with the drug weighing 67kg on July 16, 2024.

The arrest, which was confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, was effected in the home of Garba in Yawuri, Kebbi State.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, two suspects: 60-year-old Ademola Elusakin and 34-year-old Nuhu Friday Adamu, were arrested by NDLEA operatives on July 15 with 30kg of the same psychoactive substance along Kwali-Gwagwalada-Abuja Expressway on their way from Lagos State to Nasarawa State.

Elusakin claimed he procured the consignment from Ghana and transported it via Lagos State with Keffi, Nasarawa State as his final destination.

The drug was then to be supplied to illegal miners operating in the area.

At least, 305 blocks of cannabis weighing 152.5kg were recovered from a suspect, Sale Bukar, 39, who was arrested in Geidam, Yobe state on July 14 while taking the illicit consignment to Diffa in Niger Republic.

While a suspect: Aham Regal Chinemeze, 43, was nabbed on July 18 with 60kg of the same substance along the Owerri-Onitsha expressway, Imo State, Adamu Abdullahi, 24, was arrested with 40.5kg on July 17 along Obajana-Kabba Expressway, Kogi State.

The consignment was recovered from him in a commercial bus coming from Lagos enroute Kano.

In Plateau State, a raid on the storehouse of a notorious drug dealer, Choji Gyang, aka Pararam, who is currently at large, at Rukuba Road, Jos led to the recovery of 34 bags of cannabis weighing 312kg, while his manager, Kelvin Onwutalu, 43, was arrested.

Two suspects: Ifabiyi Johnson, 27, and Adeleke Musiliu, 54, were on July 19 arrested with different strains of cannabis sativa weighing 30.4kg during a raid in Osogbo, Osun State.

In Jigawa State, the trio of Tukur Yahaya, 55; Idris Haruna, 28; and Tanimu Umar, 29, were nabbed with 90 blocks of cannabis weighing 116.8kg at Roni junction, Kazaure Local Government Area on July 19 while on their way to supply the illicit drugs to their customers in Kazaure and Yankwashi in Katsina State.

Similarly, the duo of Ibrahim Abdulkadir, 29, and Suleman Mohammed, 22, were arrested with 336 bottles of codeine syrup at Amingo, Kaduna State, while Auwalu Hashimu, 35, was nabbed with 45 kilograms of cannabis along Zaria-Kano Expressway.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team of NDLEA operatives backed by soldiers raided a mechanic workshop opposite Benin Garage, Akure, Ondo State, where they recovered a white Toyota Hilux Van with registration number EE 328 EKY loaded with 652 parcels of cannabis weighing 685kg.

In Nasarawa State, 38kg of the same psychoactive substance and a locally made AK-47 rifle were recovered from the home of a suspect, Christopher Ombugadu, 32, in Akwanga during a raid on July 14.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include WADA enlightenment lectures for students and teachers of Federal Science and Technical College, Dayi, Katsina State; Community High School (Senior), Owode, Ogun State; Urban Secondary School, Awgu, Enugu State. and Goretti Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

