Police detain 16-year-old boy for possession of pistol

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained a 16-year-old boy over alleged illegal possession of a pistol in Ebute-Ero area of Lagos State.

The spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post he shared on his verified X handle on Sunday.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that the suspect was apprehended following a tip-off from concerned residents.

He said: “Kudos to observant Lagosians who noticed a 16-year-old with firearm and discreetly alerted Ebute-Ero Police Division.

“The police searched his house and recovered a locally fabricated firearm and an unexpended cartridge.

“One more firearm off the streets.”

According to Hundeyin, investigation into the case is in progress.

He urged Lagos residents to always “say something, when you see something”.

