IDATP 2023: Nwifuru’s wife, NAPTIP rally against human trafficking

Wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Uzoamaka Nwifuru has vowed to use her office to stamp out all forms of human trafficking in Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru made the vow Saturday while speaking during a road walk/sensitization rally to mark the 2023 International day against trafficking in persons.

The road walk/sensitization campaign was led by the Governor’s wife in company of some State Executive Council members.

The event was organized by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters, NAPTIP, in collaboration with the office of the Governor’s wife; Civil Society Organizations and other relevant agencies.

The Governor’s wife called on parents to desist from giving out their children to outsiders on the promise of better life away from home, nothing that such is one of the antics of human traffickers.

She encouraged all and sundries in the State to take advantage of the free basic education to secure a better future for their children instead of giving them out as house helps to people who often abuse or traffic them for inordinate gains.

The Ebonyi first Lady pledged her total commitment to working with all Civil Society, nongovernmental organizations as well as other partners to bring to a halt the rising incidences of child trafficking in the State.

Nwifuru echoed:” No more child labour; no more child rape; no more harvesting organs of our children; no more Human trafficking; no more all forms of abuse on our children.

“We will make sure that all culprits are sent to prison.

“Let’s spread the news everywhere.”

Speaking, the head of Ebonyi NAPTIP liaison office, Bertha Offor, on behalf of the Agency’s Director-General, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, strengthened the resolve of the Agency to fish out and bring all perpetrators of human trafficking to justice.

She commended the First Lady in particular, and Ebonyi State government in general for their support and strategic efforts at nipping the monster of human trafficking in the State, calling on all and sundries to support the fight.

In an interview, the Ebonyi State Coordinator of Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour, NACTAL, a Civil Societies’ Initiative, Lorieth Nwafor, decried the high statistics of trafficking in the State, especially against the children.

Nwafor lamented: “Trafficking situation in Ebonyi State has been on the alarming state, and that’s the reason the wife of the Governor came out herself to lead this rally and fight.

“Every day, we see in the various media outlets where Ebonyi children are being trafficked; they are not in school, they are abused and exploited domestically, sexually and otherwise.

“If I should rate it, I can say it is up to 70 percent in the increase, and that’s why the wife of the Governor, Ebonyi women, CSOs and other partners are out today, and we must bring an end to the menace.”

Adding her voice, the State Coordinator, Gender-Based Violence Taskforce, Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor, said the present administration within its few months has shown encouraging zeal and commitment towards winning the fight.

Nwanchor, who also represented the Attorney-General and Chairman of NAPTIP Taskforce in the State, Ben Odoh, at the event, identified inadequate awareness as part of the factors hitherto impeding success in the fight.

She expressed joy that the awareness campaigns currently being orchestrated by the wife of the Governor and other concerned partners are making positive impacts.

International day against trafficking in persons is observed July 30, every year. The theme for this year’s observance is “Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind”.

In Ebonyi, the weeklong event started last Saturday featured Market, school and Church sensitization, among other activities.