Ibom  Entertainment Forum begins membership re-validation exercise  

Ibom Entertainment Forum, an umbrella body of all entertainers in Akwa Ibom State has commenced a membership revalidation exercise across the state to create a database for thousands of talents in and outside the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno on Entertainment, David Sergeant, who flagged off the exercise in Uyo on Monday appealed to all entertainers in the state to comply and get enlisted on the platform of Ibom Entertainers Forum which serves as the umbrella body for all entertainers, entertainment groups and guilds in the state.

Sergeant, who is also the International President of the Forum, explained that members will be captured based on their respective local government area of origin, adding that LGA Coordinators will circulate the registration forms to their members and return same to the Secretariat for entry into the database.

He added that ID cards will thereafter be issued, which come with a QR Code number assigned to every individual.

He highlighted the importance of the database, emphasizing that it would be useful to the state government, and the President Bola Tinubu led federal government, in its drive for investment in the multibillion dollar creative economy.

“Data is extremely important in today’s digital age. It plays a crucial role in various aspects of our lives, including decision-making, business growth and analysis, research efficiency and optimization, accountability and transparency.

“Data has become a vital resource in today’s information-driven world, driving progress and innovation across various domains.

“This membership re-validation exercise for entertainers seeks to create a database for thousands of Akwa Ibom talents in and outside Akwa Ibom state, while the identity card will serve as a means of identification.

“This rigorous process of knowing the number of artistes, DJs, comedians, dancers, and creatives will go a long way in helping the government to make decisions regarding the entertainment industry.

“It is important to note that this data will not only be useful to the state government, but also to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government, which seeks to invest in the multibillion dollar creative economy in Nigeria.

“Entertainers will be captured based on their respective local government areas of origin or base The LGA Coordinators will circulate the registration forms to their members and return forms to the Secretariat for entry into the database

“ID cards will thereafter be issued, which comes with a QR Code number assigned to every individual, as such, it cannot be transferred or duplicated.

“It is on this note that I hereby appeal to all entertainers in Akwa Ibom state to comply and get enlisted on the platform of Ibom Entertainers Forum as the umbrella body of all entertainers, entertainment groups and guilds” Sergeant said.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Umo Eno in his strive to uplift the standard of all entertainers in the state in the area of hosting the Ibom Entertainers Roundtable 2024, visit to Asaba to rescue the body of late Nollywood make-up artist, funeral for late makeup artist and furnishing of the house for the late makeup artist among others.

