Sanwo-Olu celebrates ex-Deputy Governor Pedro at 70

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the state’s former Deputy Governor and member of the Governance Advisory Council, Otunba Femi Pedro, on his 70th birthday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Otunba Pedro was deputy to former Lagos State Governor and now President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu described him as a devoted, committed, trustworthy, seasoned technocrat, a visionary, and selfless leader who used his position for the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor praised Otunba Pedro, who clocks 70 on Wednesday, January 29, for displaying pragmatic and exemplary leadership in both private and public offices.

He said the former deputy governor, while in office, worked closely with Asiwaju Tinubu to put Lagos State on the path of economic viability and a model state.

He added that the foundation built by Tinubu, assisted by Pedro, is what the successive administrations have built on to make Lagos a state to reckon with not only in Nigeria but at the international level.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, family, the good people and government of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), I join family, friends, and political associates to congratulate my dear older brother and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro, on his 70th birthday.

“Otunba Pedro is a seasoned banker of high repute. As the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Otunba Pedro used his banking experience to contribute positively to the growth of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

“As the Chairman of the Lagos State Revenue Mobilisation Committee, his team restructured, reorganised, and re-engineered the Board of Inland Revenue and increased Lagos State’s internally generated revenue from a rate of N300 million per month to N7 billion within 18 months.

“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I wish my former boss, Otunba Femi Pedro, good health as he joins the league of septuagenarians. I pray that God will give him more strength as he continues to render more service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”

