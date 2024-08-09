I feel bad but also happy, weightlifter Lawal says after losing out

Rafiatu Lawal says she is battling with a mixture of emotions as she ended up fifth in the weightlifting competition of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday at the Paris South Arena she was sad and happy at the end of her event.

Lawal placed fifth in the women’s 59kg event with a total of 230, made up of 100 snatch score and 130 in clean jerk.

It was a result which placed her well away from the medal positions, though she was ahead of six others in the 12-lifter field.

The weightlifter said: “I feel bad though, because I really worked hard to get here and perform well for a good result.

“In fact, I have done more here (in Paris) than I ever did during the preparations.

“And I am sad because I could have done better, if my result in the snatch had been better.

“I had laid my hopes in achieving a good result in the snatch.”

However, Lawal said she was happy she had competed well and finished without injuries, with the future holding out more for her.

She said: “I am happy that I didn’t come here by my power but by God’s plans for me, and I have done my bit with no injuries after.

“I thank God for everything, and I will use the lessons of this outing to do better in future competitions.”

The 27-year-old however acknowledged that she was still grateful to God in view of Paris 2024 being her first Olympics.

Lawal added: “The Olympics is always a different ball game and I am happy and thank God for my performance.

“Now, it is only God that will determine my next plan.”

Lawal said she was grateful for all the support she received in the course of getting to where she was by now.

She said: “I must say a big ‘thank you’ to all who have supported me with their prayers and all other things.

“I appreciate you all and may God bless you all.”

