We arrest average of 50 street traders daily – Lagos

The Lagos State Environment and Sanitation Corps says it arrests an average of 50 street traders daily in different parts of the state.

The LASESC Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole, disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting in Bolade, Oshodi.

He spoke at the Lagos Central Senatorial District Stakeholders and Engagement Meeting organised by the agency at its Multi Agency Safety Arena Complex.

Cole said the activities of street traders was giving the government serious concern, stressing that a special taskforce would be set up to enforce strict compliance with environmental laws.

He said that the taskforce would ensure that traders do not display their wares on the setbacks, roadsides and perimeter fencing, particularly on Lagos Island.

“Street trading remains banned in the state and anyone caught will face the wrath of the law,” he said.

The Corps Marshal warned traders and other members of the public to stop corrupting his men so as to break environmental laws such as trading at wrong places.

Cole also warned his men against corruption, which would prevent them from carrying out their duties as expected.

The Oluwole Market Leader on Lagos Island, Josephine Abeni, said street trading in the market was affecting the sales of traders who paid millions of Naira to secure shops at Balogun Market.

Abeni called on the government to check street trading, saying that it also causes heavy human and vehicular traffic on the Island.

She urged the government to fix cameras on the streets to check the traders, adding that those arrested should be prosecuted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some stakeholders blamed the government for encouraging street trading, saying that officials collect money from street traders and issue them tickets.

