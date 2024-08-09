No joy for Nigerian trio in women’s long jump final

There was nothing to cheer for Team Nigeria on Thursday in Paris, France in spite of three of its female athletes appearing in the 2024 Olympic Games’ long jump event final.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro and Oluchi Ochonogor qualified on Tuesday for the final.

This had raised hopes of Team Nigeria winning at least a medal in the event.

But when it came down to it on Thursday at the Stade de France, the three Nigerians could not muster the necessary performance that would have taken them to the podium.

The 28-year-old Brume, who won bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games, could only place fifth with a jump of 6.70 metres.

Also Read:

Usoro did not fare better, finishing 10th with 6.58m, while Ochonogor was 12th with 6.24m.

NAN reports that Tara Davis-Woodhall of the US won the event’s gold medal with a jump of 7.10m.

Malaika Mihambo of Germany was second for the silver with a jump of 6.98m, while Jasmine Moore of the US won the bronze with 6.96m.

Post Views: 2