Five dead, 15 missing in Jigawa canoe mishap

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed five persons dead and 15 others missing in a canoe mishap that occurred on Thursday in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement to newsmen in Dutse.

Shiisu stated that the incident occurred at Nahuce in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said: “Today, at about 1200hrs, information from a reliable source revealed that a canoe conveying 20 passengers to cross over Gamoda River at Nahuce Village capsized.

“Upon the receipt of the report, a team of policemen, in collaboration with local divers and good Samaritans, raced to the scene for a rescue mission.”

Shiisu gave the identity of the deceased passengers as Abdurra’uf Mohammed, 15; Suleman Ali, 20; Shafiu Mohammed, 25; Ado Nafance, 7; and Alasan Mohmmed, 16, all from of Taura LGA.

According to him, efforts have been intensified to recover the remaining 15 passengers.

Shiisu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, had prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident was coming one month after a similar incident in Kwalgai Village, Auyo LGA, leading to the death of two persons and rescue of 18 others.

