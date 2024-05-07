Hospital dismisses two staff over alleged job racketeering

The Management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State has confirmed the dismissal of two of its staff: Yusuf Idris and Musa Dogara, over alleged job racketeering.

Ruth Namo, Public Relations Officer of the hospital, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria.

She said that the duo was found culpable of several financial misconduct in the guise of securing appointments for unsuspecting members of the public seeking job in the facility.

Namo, who spoke on Tuesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, said that the duo had several times in the past been warned to desist from the unlawful act, but remained adamant, leading to the current action of the management.

She said the management of the hospital took the drastic step against the duo after reaching a compelling conclusion for necessary disciplinary action against them.

Also Read:

The spokesperson said that the management under the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Hassan Nkrama, has zero tolerance for corruption and warned those in the habit to desist.

Namo cautioned members of the public not to transact any business with the sacked staff, as they were no longer in the services of the hospital.

She, however, assured the public that the hospital remained committed to delivering quality healthcare services to its patients.