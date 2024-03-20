GTCO announces 2024 Food and Drink Festival

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has announced the dates for the 2024 GTCO Food and Drink Festival.

So also did the company announce the venue of the event in a statement it issued on Wednesday in Lagos State.

The announcement marked the beginning of the process to the seventh edition of the most anticipated culinary festival in Africa.

The event has been slated for April 26 to 28, 2024 at GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is widely recognised as the continent’s biggest food and drink festival, bringing together millions of food lovers and entrepreneurs to celebrate the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Africa with a vibrant display of flavours, aromas, and cultures.

Over the three-day period, attendees can look forward to an array of culinary delights from traditional African dishes to innovative fusion cuisines from other parts of the world.

The festival will also feature live cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions, along with hundreds of food retailers showcasing a diverse range of mouth-watering offerings.

Commenting on the 2024 GTCO Food and Drink Festival, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said: “We are delighted to bring to our customers, exhibitors, and food lovers from across Africa and beyond, another edition of an event that is a celebration of not just food, but of the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that make African cuisine so unique.

“Our vision for curating this consumer-focused event is unchanging, particularly in light of the pressures that individuals and businesses are facing at this time.

“We hope to consistently create memorable moments for everyone, whilst providing a free, vibrant, and commercially viable platform for small food businesses in Nigeria to grow and thrive.”

In addition to its culinary offerings, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere.

This year, organisers have curated an extensive lineup of activities for children, ensuring that the festival is an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

A specially designed play area will keep the little ones entertained with games, interactive exhibits, and more.

As a new and exciting feature, the fair will introduce a children’s baking class, providing young aspiring chefs with a wonderful opportunity to discover the joys of baking, while also fostering creativity and confidence in the kitchen.

From decorating cupcakes to crafting their own signature treats, children will unleash their culinary genius and develop valuable cooking skills in a fun and supportive environment.

GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa and United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Funds Management and Pension Fund Administration.

The Group operates a diversified, proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement, which has endeared the brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond.

Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities has earned it many prestigious awards over the years.

In 2023, GTCO’s Guaranty Trust Bank was recognised as Nigeria’s Best Bank and Best Bank in CSR at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, Best Banking Group in Nigeria by World Finance, and Best Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance.

Guaranty Trust Bank also featured in the Top 1000 Banks in the World and Top 100 Banks in Africa rankings by The Banker.

Mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds as we come together in celebration of authentic flavours at the 2024 Food and Drink Festival.

Attendance is FREE.For more information on the event, please visit: https://foodanddrink.gtcoplc.com.