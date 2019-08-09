Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the release of N152.6 million for payment of May/June 2019 West African Examination Council registration fees to 23, 323 indigent students.

The Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, Isa Gusau, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

The governor said that the approval was in compliance with established sponsorship policy initiated by the state government.

He explained that the policy entailed provisions for the state government to contribute 45 per cent and local governments contributing 30 per cent while students are to contribute 25 per cent of the cost of the examination registration fees.

Zulum said the gesture was sequel to a request by Mohammed Abacha, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education.

He said: “I expect the contributions from the state and local government councils will inspire the students’ preparations for future examinations and dedicate themselves to studies.

“I also expect that the government efforts will encourage parents to play their critical roles to support the learning and good characters of their children and wards.”

He tasked school administrators and teachers to uphold high standard in teaching and preparations of students for examinations especially the Senior School Certificate Examination to achieve academic excellence