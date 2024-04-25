Lagos approves N1.5b for WAEC fees, reiterates commitment to education

The Lagos State Government has approved N1,571,076,000 as registration fees and other costs for 58,188 Senior Secondary School (SSS)3 students writing the 2024 West Africa School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said this on Thursday.

He was speaking at the ministerial briefing to mark the first anniversary of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Alli-Balogun said the government had paid over N4.2 billion between 2020 and 2023 to keep promises of full payment of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for SSS3 students in all public secondary schools.

“The provision of education infrastructure since 2019 has been handled through multi-agency project execution. This has enhanced delivery of over 1,500 projects in the six Education Districts across the state,” he added.

The Commissioner said the administration had built a block of 21 classrooms at Iganmu Senior High School, Apapa, and 21 Classrooms Block at Olorunisola Community Junior Secondary School, Ayobo Alimosho.

Others are: Construction of Wall Fence on Raft Foundation at Ipakodo Senior/Junior Grammar School, Ikorodu, renovation and rehabilitation of Multilingual Centre at Badagry Junior College, remodeling of education Resource Center, Ojodu, amongst others.

Alli-Balogun added that the administration also established nine new schools across the state, particularly in highly populated and remote communities in Lagos.

According to him, from the onset, the Education Transformation Plan of this administration and its expected deliverables has focused on policy shift to address short, medium and long term challenges to the provision of qualitative education in Lagos State.

“As part of this plan, since 2019 the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rigorously pursued a strategic policy of not leaving any child behind.

“In addition to the existing 1,723 public schools in Lagos State, the Ministry executed a plan to expand our capacity to absorb more students and provide access to education across the State.

“The newly established schools presently have a combined pupils/students population of 4,588, comprising 2,310 females and 2,278 males.

“The new schools and their locations are:

Methodist Junior Government High School, Ibelefun Junior Grammar School,

Mushade Odugate Government Junior High, and Egbin Kingdom Junior Secondary School.

“This approach to new school construction, rehabilitation and upgrading as well as provision of infrastructure needs has delivered various dividends to pupils, students, communities and the state,” he added.

Speaking on policy of the state, he said, “as part of measures to consolidate our reforms, various new ideas and learning solutions introduced by Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s Administration, the Ministry has commenced the review of education policy in Lagos State.

“This will ensure the policy reflects current trends in the education sector in line with global best practice. The ongoing review of the policy will also pave way for the review of Lagos State Education Law.

“This is to enhance the teaching and learning process in line with the administration’s THEMES+ agenda. The Ministry obtained approval and procured mobile learning devices for SSS3 Students in public schools.

“A total of 18,912 Mobile Learning Devices have been distributed to SS2 students across the six education districts in the state.”

He said the device served as a guide for teaching and learning in tandem with the Lagos State approved schemes of work.

According to him, each device is preloaded with English and mathematics e-books purchased by Lagos government from reputable publishing companies.

Also Read:

He said the devices also serves as online resources for students to conduct research.

The Ministry commended UNICEF for its partnership for execution of the policy on capacity building of the Girl-Child Youth in the area of vocation training, financial literacy and development in entrepreneurship.

“We seize this opportunity to appreciate UNICEF for the participation of the State in Girls Employability Skills Programmes (GESP),” he said.