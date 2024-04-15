Modu Sheriff, others pay glowing tributes to late Ojuogboh

A former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and some eminent Nigerians have paid glowing tributes to the late Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh.

Ojuogboh, a former member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, died on February 8, 2024.

He died while watching the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The eminent personalities poured out their tributes at the “National Evening of Tributes” in honour of the late Ojuogboh.

Sheriff, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, said: “I’m still shocked that Ojuogboh is no more.

“If there was a perfect gentleman I met in the course of my life, it is Ojuogboh.

“He was one person you could trust and rely on.

“This was a gentleman I met in the course of my political career and he gave me really an insight of Nigeria.

“Ojuogboh was a dependable ally.

“He was someone you will never regret having as a friend.

“To the family, I want to assure all of you that I will be there for you anytime you call upon me.

“He was one person I will not forget.

“He was one person I will remember all the time.

“He lived a good life worth emulating.”

On the circumstance that led to the death of Ojuogboh, Sheriff said it showed that the deceased was a true Nigerian and a nationalist.

The former Senator called on leaders to be more patriotic, saying patriotism is what would keep the country together.

“We have to believe in and be proud of our country,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, prayed to God to comfort the family of the deceased.

Attah said: “God that provided you this husband, father and uncle will continue to provide for you.

“God will comfort you.

“God will give you the strength to bear the loss.”

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, who spoke virtually, said he had known Ojuogboh for a long time and was like a son to him.

Clark said: “He was very dedicated and faithful.

“Ojuogboh was very dear to me.

“Ojuogboh played a leading role during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“We have lost a fantastic young man.

“We pray to God to accept him and pray to God to take care of the family he left behind.”

Also speaking, a former senator, Dino Melaye, described the deceased as detribalised, very civil, principled and sociable.

Melaye, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said: “His relationship cut across political divides because Ojuogboh was one of the very few APC (All Progressives Congress) people that will have something to do and I will attend.”

Similarly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) said the deceased was a friend of all across party divide, a man for all and a very sociable and amiable person.

Oshiomhole said: “To the family of our departed brother, you have every reason to be proud because he made a good impact in the lives of many people.”

On his part, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) said that Ojuogboh was a very loyal man and faithful to friendship.

Dickson said: “He did his best within his short sojourn on earth.

“May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Also speaking, Justice Mabel Segun-Bello, a Judge of the Federal High Court, while giving a charge on legacy, said that the late Ojuogboh was an accomplished person and was truly legacy conscious.

She said that legacy was a footprint that an individual leaves on earth after he or she is gone.

Segun-Bello said: “At one point, he was involved in reconciliation and harmonisation activities.

“That is one of the legacies he left behind.

“Let his legacy be a prompter unto us to leave a better legacy, legacies that will impact people of now and years to come.”

For Ojuogboh’s wife, Ruth, she said: “I’m still in disbelief this is even happening and I struggle to find the words for the depth of loss that I feel.

“I find solace in the words of Ecclesiastes chapter three verses one and two…it reminds us that there is a time for everything.

Also Read:

“A time to be born and a time to die.

“My beloved husband lived a life marked by love, strength and unwavering faith.

“He was indeed a warrior who faced life challenges with courage and resilience.

“Though we mourn his loss, we rejoice in the assurance that he now rests in eternal peace.”

The late Ojuogboh was born on September 8, 1959 in Agbor, Delta State.

Ojuogboh served in various political capacities, including Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, before joining the APC.