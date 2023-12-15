Gov. Nwifuru welcomes estranged ally to APC

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has welcomed his estranged ally and former colleague in the state House of Assembly, Chief Obasi Odefa, to the All Progressives Congress.

He was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly when the governor was the Speaker from 2015.

They were both elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The relationship between the duo became sour in 2020 when Nwifuru defected to the APC alongside most members of the House after the then Governor, Chief David Umahi, first left PDP for the APC.

Odefa was at the forefront of agitation to declare the defectors’ seats vacant to possibly pave the way for him to be the new speaker.

Nwufuru, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, commended his “friend” for the decision to join the APC.

He said: “The door of the APC is wide open to welcome all well-intentioned individuals to the party.

“We assure defectors of level-playing ground in the APC and urge them to collaborate with us in developing the state.”

Odefa, who made the switch with about 500 of his supporters, said his decision was to support the governor in transforming the state.

“I have studied his good intentions as captured in the People’s Charter of Needs mantra and want to identify with it,” he said in the statement

In a related development, the state chapter of the APC has also welcomed Odefa to the party, describing the development as a significant moment in its history.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Simbad Ogbuatu, said it was happy to witness the addition of a distinguished leader.

It saidL “Odefa has chosen to align his vision and aspirations with ours and such is a testament to the qualitative leadership style of our governor.

“The state has witnessed remarkable transformation and progress under Nwifuru with this defection, indicating that the APC embodies principles of effective governance.”

The party urged the new members to fully support it and the state government while assuring them of collaboration in achieving prosperity and equitable governance for the state.

It added: “Let us remember as we embark on this new chapter, that our strength lies in our unity.

“Let us embrace diversity, foster inclusivity, uphold the principles of fairness and justice to overcome the developmental challenges confronting the state.”

NAN reports that Odefa is the elder brother of the current PDP National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Ali Odefa.