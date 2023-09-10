Gov. Idris appoints late Sheik Giro’s son as member of Kebbi pilgrims board

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi has appointed Hussaini Abubakar-Giro as a member, Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board, to replace his father, Sheik Abubakar Giro, who passed away on Wednesday.

The national body of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) had earlier appealed to the Governor to consider one of the deceased’s sons for the position slated for their father of which the governor obliged.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi Sunday.

The CPS reported his principal as saying this while receiving the group’s executive members under the leadership of the National Chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala-Lau, who paid a condolence visit to the governor at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor assured the Islamic sect that their request had already been granted.

Idris thanked the group for the visit, saying: “The loss is not only for his immediate family but for all of us.”

He described late Sheik Abubakar Giro as an honest, humble, patient and tolerant human being, who always put forward the interest of people above his personal interest.

Also Read:

Earlier, the JIBWIS national chairman described the death of the deceased as a loss not only to Kebbi but to Nigeria, Africa and the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said Abubakar Giro was a pillar in the propagation of Islam across many African countries and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and reward him with Jannatul Firdaus.

The clerics also offered special prayers for the deceased’s eternal rest, other deceased Muslims as well as restoration of peace to all parts of Nigeria.