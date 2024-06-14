Gov. Adeleke speaks on protest by ex-Government House workers

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to a viral video in which some former workers of the Government House were seen protesting the non-payment of their salary for three months.

Governor Adeleke’s reaction was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed.

The statement said: “The attention of Governor Ademola Adeleke has been called to a viral video of former adhoc staff who claimed they are owed three months salary despite their disengagement. They also alleged that all efforts to get the Government to pay them have proved abortive including the false claim that they were snubbed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye.

“The multiple allegations from the ex-workers are false and laced with political propaganda especially considering that an opposition activist arranged and distributed the video with the fake news content.

“After thorough investigation, the facts of the situation are hereby stated below:

“1.The adhoc staff were laid off by the consultant who hired them under the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola. By the time Mr Governor assumed office, they were no longer adhoc staff at the Government House;

“2. Despite the termination of their contract, the former workers remained at their duty post for three months awaiting possible reabsorption by the new government even as there is no evidence that they worked during those period;

“3. The new consultant at the Government House, Genuine and Classy Cleaning Services Limited, met the ex-workers on ground without any contract with the state government and after a review , re-absorbed 15 out of the 35 who till date remain in the service of the state as contract staff;

“4. Of the old and new contract staff engaged by the firm, none of them is from Ede area of Osun State based on verified records in their engagement forms;

“5. The disengaged staff then demanded the payment of the salaries for the three months they waited at Government House without any contract with the Government;

“6. In the magnanimity of Mr Governor, he directed the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye to engage the new consultant and the disengaged staff with a view to pay the reported salary arrears. The former workers however refused to relate with the consultant who in effect has the records for effecting the directive of Mr Governor;

“7. The SSG however went ahead to effect the directive of Mr Governor for the payment of the ‘salaries’ by raising necessary requests for approval , a process that is now at the final stage.

“8. The SSG is also working on the directive of Mr Governor that the 20 former workers not reabsorbed by the new consultant should be engaged under the Imole Youth Corps that will soon be unveiled by the government;

“9. It is therefore not true that the Adeleke administration sacked the said adhoc staff. They were disengaged by the former consultant and the new consultant actually re-engaged 15 of them while the rest are due to be taken in under the Imole Corps.

“10. It is also false to assert that the SSG or any other official snubbed the former workers as his office has been working round the clock to ensure the matter is amicably resolved in line with the directive of Mr Governor.

“11. We reassure members of the public that the present administration under Governor Adeleke is committed to fair play and equitable treatment of all residents. Mr Governor will not stop to demonstrate and manifest magnanimity in state governance even when as in this case, the issue was inherited and touches the seat of government, the Government House.”