Army donates vehicle to Man O’ War in Lagos to boost security

Brig. Gen. Olawale Oyekola, Commander of the 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, has donated an operational vehicle to the Man O’ War Nigeria, Lagos State Command.

The donation, which took place recently, was aimed at enhancing the organisation’s capacity for information gathering and sharing, thereby supporting the brigade’s operations in Lagos State.

Presenting the vehicle at a ceremony at the Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja Cantonment in Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Oyekola explained that the vehicle was refurbished from an abandoned OP MESA vehicle.

He expressed hope that the donation would enable Man O’ War in Lagos State to be more responsive and effective in gathering actionable information.

Oyekola emphasised the army’s continued commitment to maintaining peace in Lagos State.

He said, “I found it expedient to look inwards and refurbish one of the long-time abandoned OP MESA vehicles for the organisation to encourage their information gathering and sharing capacity in support of the brigade’s operations in Lagos State.

“We have so far been able to boost security surveillance in the state. Since assuming office, we have ensured that miscreants threatening the peace of the state have been dealt with, and this donation is a testament to our commitment to maintaining peace and security in Lagos State. We, therefore, promise to do more in order to sustain this feat.”

Man-O-War Commander, Mr Lucky Onimowo, who received the vehicle, appreciated the gesture, noting that it would strengthen the partnership between the Nigerian Army and Man-O-War in maintaining peace and security in Lagos State.

Onimowo thanked Oyekola for the donation and assured that the command would make effective use of the vehicle to provide timely and actionable intelligence to the 9 Brigade in its operations.

“Man-O-War will provide enhanced support to the Nigerian Army’s security operations. We are committed to delivering timely and actionable intelligence to 9 Brigade, bolstering its efforts in Lagos State,” he assured.

