Gov. Adeleke launches programmes for 100 days in office

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has launched programmes covering six areas to mark his 100 days in office.

A statement by Adeleke’s Spokesperson which was obtained in Osogbo Wednesday, listed the programmes to include: provision of potable water in 332 towns, one per ward, and complete renovation of 30 schools, one per local government area.

Others are: rehabilitation of 332 primary health care centres, one in each of the 332 wards in the State; enrollment of 3000 Osun Citizens in the Health Insurance Scheme free-of-charge; rehabilitation of selected deplorable roads, and implementation of ICT/tech innovations programme.

The statement further read: “Programmes designed to touch the lives of the masses and the youth are ongoing for full delivery by the time the administration clocks 100 days in office.”

Adeleke then urged local governments that have not submitted their selected location for each of the projects to do so to meet the deadlines set for the project implementation.

He also urged community volunteers working on the Google Mapping Project to accelerate the updating of their areas on Google map to boost local business and connectivity in the state.

“Our administration is working to deliver on our electoral promises. We are targeting projects that touch the lives of the masses. I want the people to feel the impact of governance”, Adeleke concluded.