Gov. Abiodun swears in 42 as Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday swore in 20 new Commissioners and 22 Special Advisers who would assist him in running the affairs of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the swearing-in ceremony took place in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking during the ceremony, Abiodun urged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to be committed and responsible to the people and be corrupt-free.

“You have to prepare for the challenges ahead and see your appointments as a unique privilege, a call to service, and as well reflect excellence in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Abiodun noted that he had inaugurated men and women of integrity, who would support his government for the effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

He said: “We have to hit the ground running as a formidable team and serve the people of the state without blemish.

“See your appointment as a clarion call and render selfless service.

“We cannot afford to disappoint our people.

“Avoid any activities that this administration will not be proud of.”

The Governor, who disclosed that there would still be further appointments, noted that plans had already been concluded for the creation of new ministries, which would be announced soon.

NAN reports that the Governor, after the swearing-in, did not assign portfolios to the appointees to indicate the ministries the Commissioners would serve and the Advisers’ portfolios.

The new Commissioners are Oladapo Okubadejo, Olaolu Olabimtan, Jamiu Omoniyi, Akinsanya Adebowale, Olusina Ogungbade, Abayomi Arigbabu, Ganiu Hamzat and Oludotun Taiwo.

Others are Emmanuel Sofela, Olugbenga Dairo, Bolu Owootomo, Oladimeji Oresanya, Ademola Balogun, Sesan Fagbayi, Olatunji Odunlami and Wasiu Isiaka.

The rest are Funmilayo Efuape, Adijat Motunrayo-Adeleye , Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan and Tomi Coker.