GOtv Nigeria has unveiled BBNaija Lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, as its latest brand ambassador at an event to launch MultiChoice’s festive season campaign for DStv and GOtv on Tuesday.

The pop culture sensation, who captivated hearts during his time in the BBNaija house and gained a huge fanbase, will star in the brand’s festive campaign for the GOtv Jolli package as well kick-off a GOtv city tour starting this November in Abeokuta, Enugu, Uyo, Abuja and Lagos.

According to Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, the decision to enlist Laycon as one of the faces for the brand was a perfect choice as both Laycon and GOtv are synonymous with creativity, passion and the ability to connect with audiences both young and old.

Mabutho said: “Laycon’s rise to fame on the platform of the hugely popular BBNaija reality TV show is one story that will never get old.

“His talent fuelled by passion made him highly relatable and endeared him to many.

“We are excited to have him onboard and we look forward to a mutually rewarding experience.”

In his response, a visibly elated Laycon said: “I am excited to join the GOtv Nigeria family.

“This is a good one for me and I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand.

“GOtv is about quality entertainment and that is something that resonates with my brand as a creative.

“I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together!”

Speaking on the GOtv’s festive season offer, Mabutho said: “Starting Saturday, 21 November, customers can get a GOtv decoder and antennae with one month on Jolli package at N8,400.

“As always, our commitment is to enrich the entertainment experiences of our valued customers and with something for everyone during the holiday season with GOtv.”

In addition, GOtv is ushering in the festive season with an exciting mix of programming for the entire family, including a line-up of festive movies, sporting action, kids’ entertainment and local content.

Some of the festive content to look out for include: the Africa Magic Holiday Channel, with new seasons of Turn Up Friday with Pepsi and Infinix and Owambe Saturday with Goldberg plus a brand-new show, Jollof with Me sponsored by Cussons Carex and Morning Fresh.

Also, the biggest festivals such as the Calabar Carnival, The Experience (Global Edition), Festival of Champions and the Miss Africa pageant will make a grand return on the special Nigerian Festivals pop-up channel.

Sports fans can also look forward to an exciting festive season with LIVE football action from La Liga featuring the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on November 21, 21st edition of GOtv Boxing Night on November 27 and WWE Survivor Series on November 29.

The kids are also not left out as more fun awaits them with a whole lot of animated content on the Kidz Club on M-Net Movies 4 plus holiday stunts on Cartoon Network, Da Vinci and Nickelodeon.

For more information on GOtv’s festive content offering, follow GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Visit www.gotvafrica.com or download MyGOtv app which is available to iOS and Android users to upgrade, reconnect or select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions and for other self-service options.