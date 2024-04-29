Gospel singer Moses Bliss gifts signees brand new cars 

Ace gospel singer and Spotlite Nation record label owner, Moses Bliss, has gifted three artists signed under his label brand new cars.

The “Daddy-wey-dey-pamper” crooner disclosed the development to Nigerians on Sunday on his Instagram page.

According to Bliss, the three signees are Godfrey Gad, Neeja and Son Music.

The globally renowned music minister, who recently married his Ghanaian sweetheart, Marie, had also this time last year gifted three cars to his barber and two artistes signed under his record label.

The kind gesture has attracted accolades from his followers and fans on social media, including his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi said: “This is an overwhelming moment.

“The gospel music community is truly witnessing the power of support and encouragement.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bliss, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, is a songwriter and worship leader.

He released his first single: “E No Dey Fall My Hand,” in January 2017, and rose to prominence with the 2019 song: “Too Faithful.”

In 2020, he won the Loveworld International Music and Arts Award (LIMA 2020), an annual award by renowned cleric, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, for his song: “You I Live for.”