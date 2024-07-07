Glo, a market pacesetter in Nigeria – Gov. Oyebanji    

The Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, has described national operator, Globacom, as the leader in the telecommunications sector in Nigeria.

He spoke when he received a team of officials from the company’s Enterprise Business Group in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

Oyebanji said: “Globacom is our own and a good ambassador of this country as far as telecommunications services are concerned,” adding that the Ekiti State Government would be delighted to do business with the company.

He further appreciated the Chairman of Globacom Limited, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., for his contributions to Nigeria and the economy in general.

The governor expressed his willingness to partner with Globacom, especially in the areas of building a digital economy and fibre connectivity services to take the state to greater heights and empower more of its youths.

In his remark, the leader of the team, Adeniyi Odejobi, said Globacom was not only a total digital solutions provider, but also the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Nigeria servicing enterprises, large corporates, public sector organisations, SMEs and millions of individuals all over Nigeria.

Adeniyi stated that Glo had for over two decades pioneered revolutionary changes in the telecommunications industry for the benefit and empowerment of Nigerians.

