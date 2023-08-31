Fulham linked with Everton’s Alex Iwobi

Fulham are reportedly showing an interest in Everton attacker Alex Iwobi.

The 27-year-old’s future has been called into question over the last few weeks, with his contract at Goodison Park due to expire next June.

READ ALSO:

Iwobi was involved in Everton’s first two matches of the new Premier League season against Fulham and Aston Villa, but he missed the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend through injury.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham are keen on a deal for the Nigeria international, with Marco Silva’s side looking to boost their attacking unit following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure.

The report claimed that Everton are likely to be open for offers for Iwobi in the latter stages of the market due to his contract situation.

The attacker has made 140 appearances for the Toffees since arriving from Arsenal in 2019.