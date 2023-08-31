Inter Milan hero: Only Osimhen better than Lautaro

Inter Milan hero Beppe Bergomi is convinced Lautaro Martinez is taking his game to a new level.

The Inter Milan captain has scored three goals in two games for his side in the ongoing Italian Serie A 2023-24 season.

Bergomi told La Stampa: “Lautaro has achieved enviable consistency.

“After (Victor) Osimhen, he is the strongest in the championship.

“(Marcus) Thuram must familiarise himself with the 3-5-2 because he has always been used to playing as a winger.

“He is as good as (Edin) Dzeko at tying the game.

“But he has to learn to make his way into the area near the goal.”