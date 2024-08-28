For posting video in which Governor’s wife was being sprayed dollar, ex-governor’s aide sent to prison + Video

Shafi’u Tureta, a media aide to a former Governor of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has been remanded in prison pending the hearing of his bail application over the sharing on social media of a video in which Fatima Aliyu, the wife of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, was being sprayed dollar on her birthday.

The Special Assistant to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Local and Digital Media was sent to prison on Monday.

He was arraigned for spreading media content considered injurious to Governor Aliyu.

He was also accused of circulating falsehood and defamatory content against the governor.

Tureta allegedly committed the offences, said to contravene the Penal Code, on July 18, 2024.

He was also accused of sharing a document that alleged that Governor Aliyu failed his Senior Secondary School Examination.

During Tureta’s arraignment at the Magistrate Court 1 on Monday, journalists were locked out on the reported orders of the trial judge, Fati Hassan.

Counsel for the accused, Al’Mustafa Abubakar, told newsmen that Tureta denied the charges and made an oral application for his bail.

Abubakar said the judge adjourned the ruling on the bail application to September 6, 2024 and remanded the accused in a correctional centre.

