Five kidnapped in Ebonyi, police say yet to get location of crime

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said it was yet to confirm the location of the gang that kidnapped five persons in the state on Tuesday.

The Spokesperson of the Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that some national media had reported that the incident occurred along Mile 2 axis, Ishiagu/Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

FFK blasts British MP, George Galloway, for assaulting Tinubu

Onovwakpoyeya told NAN on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, that the location of the incident was not yet clear.

She noted that officers and men of the Command are on top of the issue to ascertain the actual location.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack: How I escaped death with my family — Ebonyi Security Commander: https://t.co/i9a3OtWeHz

According to her: “We are aware of the incident but we are not sure of the location.

“One of the reports says they were kidnapped on the way while returning from Enugu to Ebonyi and another said they were kidnapped in the farm.

“But the Police are on it and investigation is ongoing.”