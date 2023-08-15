LASTMA, Army agree to strengthen  partnership on traffic management in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and officials of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday agreed to strengthen partnership on traffic management in Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba disclosed this during a working visit by officials of the 9 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army led by Brigadier General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi.

Oreagba while receiving the military personnel, disclosed that it was a great honour receiving the officials of the Command at LASTMA headquarters at Oshodi.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident pertaining to the face-off between a LASTMA officer and a soldier, Oreagba maintained that there is love between the two sister agencies and that LASTMA personnel would continue to rely on continuous support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the state.

According to Oreagba, “We won’t abuse the relationship or take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and LASTMA for granted.”

READ ALSO:

NDLEA intercepts psychotropic drugs, arrest three suspects in Kwara

Shettima commends Google’s N1.2b grant initiative

Troops kill two suspected robbers, arrest 62 gun runners, others

He maintained that such occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channels of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.

Earlier in his address, Brigadier General Adetuyi said that bad elements prosper when there is division among security agencies, so there is the need for more cordial collaboration and maximum cooperation between all government agencies including LASTMA.

While commending LASTMA officials for the wonderful work they are doing morning and night, Brigadier Adetuyi promised that the Nigerian Army particularly the 9 Brigade Command, would continue to render support where necessary to activities of LASTMA on our roads and ensure safety of traffic managers in the discharge of their statutory duties.

Other Army officials in attendance during the visit included Major A.A Nasir (OC MP), Major A. Sanusi, Major A.A Onwemene, Major A.K Ballo and LT T.H Owoyemi.

Also, LASTMA officials include the Director of Operation of LASTMA, Peter Gbejemede, Provost Marshal Apena Biliaminu, Head, Headquarters Operations (Rover), Adeoye James, Head of LASTMA Training, Macaulay Modupe-Ore, Head of Police Unit of Lastma CSP Ajibola Abayomi and Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.