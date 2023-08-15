Troops kill two suspected robbers, arrest 62 gun runners, others

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, a Special Military Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau State and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, have killed two suspected armed robbers in Amere-Ududu, Tudun Wada community in Southern Kaduna.

Captain James Oya, the Spokesperson of the Operation, disclosed this in statement on Monday in Jos, Plateau State.

According to Oya, troops of the operation also arrested 62 other suspected criminals over gun-running activities, kidnapping, banditry, and other heinous crimes in parts of Plateau and Kaduna States.

He said: As part of efforts to eradicate armed banditry and criminal elements from our joint operation area, our troops have neutralised two armed robbers in Amere-Ududu,Tudun Wada village in Southern Kaduna.

“They have also arrested 62 suspects in connection with armed banditry, gun running, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes.

“We recovered four locally-fabricated rifles, two Dane guns, 21 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 rounds of 9mm and 11 cartridges.

“Others items recovered are six AK-47 magazines, one pistol magazine, two cutlasses, one knife, and four mobile phones.”

The spokesperson also said that troops impounded two vehicles and two trailers conveying vandalised railway slippers from the arrested suspects.

Oya added: Troops also recovered 43 rustled cows and 17 sheep; seized 426 cows for grazing on farmlands belonging to various locals across our joint operation area.

“These cows have been handed over to authorities in the various local governments for possible settlement.

“This is done with the knowledge of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justices of the various states.”

Oya further said that troops rescued three kidnapped victims recently abducted in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He thanked residents of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States for the support and cooperation, particularly for providing timely information to security agencies.