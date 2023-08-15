NDLEA intercepts psychotropic drugs, arrest three suspects in Kwara

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara Command, has arrested three suspects for allegedly being in possession of a prohibited substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The NDLEA state Commander. Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed this on Tuesday at a news conference at the agency’s Akerebiata office in Ilorin.

Ibrahim named the suspects as Solomon Sonowo, 24; Abubakar Tijani, 33; and Chidiebere Nwanko, 46.

He added that the agency’s operatives also intercepted psychotropic drugs, but failed to provide their street value.

According to him, in the last one week, the command’s operatives intercepted 4kg cannabis, 3 grams of Meths and 43 grams Swinol from one Sonowo along Bode Sadu in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operatives also found 14kg cannabis in the possession of Tijani along the same Bode Sadu axis.

The commander however said they arrested Nwanko for allegedly being one of the major distributors of narcotic drugs in the state.

The other consignments seized within the period under review from one Godwin along Adewole Area, Ilorin, included 1.950kg of Tramadol, 2.950kg of Diazapam and 179grams of Pentazocine.

Ibrahim described the third suspect as an alleged serial drug peddler, who recently gained freedom from detention after being arrested in January 2022, for the same crime.

“He faked his name to be Chidi Godwin when he was arrested, but we discovered his real name as shown on his identity card as Nwanko Chidiebere Innocent.

“He sent his consignment from Lagos down to Ilorin through a driver and we intercepted the vehicle and searched to discover dangerous drugs.

“He does not have any shop, he is not a registered patent medicine practitioner or has any pharmaceutical shop,” he explained.

The NDLEA boss disclosed that “Innocent sells drugs to his customers at his rented apartment and hawks the same with his car as he has no shop”.

The commander therefore advised drivers and transporters to always double check whatever goods brought to them by their passengers or through waybills to avoid being tagged as accomplices.

He said the agency would charge the suspects to court for diligent prosecution.

Ibrahim warned those involved in the illicit drug business to be wary of doing their illegal business in the state as the command had beefed up its operational strategy to locate their hideout.

“We want to intensify our patrol activities to ensure we cut the channels of drug supply into the state. We just started and we are getting it right,” he said .

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Nwanko, said he was driven into the illicit drug business because of hardship.

“It is hardship that pushed me into the drug business as I have to cater for my wife and children.”

While denying being an addict, he said: “ I only supply my clients. I don’t take any drugs except when I feel weak. I am not addicted to it.

The Three suspects.

“I have a pregnant wife at home and my two-year-old daughter. Please tamper justice with mercy and forgive me.

“I will never go back to this business if I can be freed,” he said. NAN