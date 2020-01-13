Five persons have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for stealing female under wears for ritual purposes.

According to available information, operatives from Ojo Police Station on January 10, 2020 at about 8am acting on information arrested one Chukwajekwu Eziigbo, a 15-year-old male of Ilufe area in Ojo for stealing female under wears from a clothesline.

The suspect confessed that for one year now, he has been stealing female under wears from different houses in Ojo and environ.

Eziigbo said he usually hands over those stolen under wears to the following female suspects for a payment: Chidima Obietuake, 17; Chikwaka Chidima Jemfe, 17; Gold Enyinnaya, 23; and Akomas Amarachi, 26, all of Ilufe area, Ojo.

The suspects have been arrested and they confessed to the commission of the crime.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said Detectives recovered some stolen female under wears from the suspects.

Elkana said investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court.