Fire guts  seven-storey building in Lagos, destroys items worth millions

A fire outbreak, in the early hours of today, Friday, ravaged a 7-storey building housing several shops on Sanni Adewale Street in Lagos Island Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The fire, which reportedly started around 5:17 a.m., caused panic in the area as residents scrambled for safety.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of press time.

It was learnt that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is actively working to extinguish the blaze, which has already destroyed items valued at millions of naira.

This was made known in a statement by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye on X.com.

According to Margaret Adeseye, firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations were dispatched immediately after receiving a distress call and arrived at the scene by 5:33 a.m.

As of 7.am, Adeseye said, “Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control.

“Ventilation efforts are currently underway to ensure the safety of all in the area.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was triggered by an electrical surge. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.”

