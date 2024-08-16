Come out to strengthen democracy at grassroots, group urges Nigerians 

Following the recent landmark judgement of the Supreme Court that gave total autonomy to local government administrations in the country, Nigerians, especially God fearing people with good character, credible and passionate about social responsibilities are being admonished to come out to contest so as to strengthen local Administration and development at the forthcoming local Government elections in various states, particularly in Lagos State.

The entire voting population should also see this exercise as their civic responsibilities towards good, effective and efficient governance in the country.

The whole essence of Local Government administration is for people to be involved, thus bringing Governance down to the doorsteps of the general people who are the owners of Democracy.

These are the highpoints of decisions, amongst others, reached by the Christian Conscience (a Non-Governmental Organisation) at their monthly Executive meeting held yesterday in Ikeja and made available to the media.

The communique announcing these decisions were jointly signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Mrs Yetunde Akinluyi and the General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Kolawole Verrals.

“It is a general consensus, all over the world, that the nearest system of Government to the people is the local Government, and if it is left for just anybody, the expected dividend of democracy will continue to elude the people and the land in the country, ” the group warned.

“It is our candid opinion that committed and God fearing people should now take over the Governance at the grassroots, so that we shall witness a positive departure from the old order where such responsibilities are left for just anybody who are not competent and worthy to occupy such exalted positions at the grassroots.

“Visits to all local Governments in various states of the nation depicts neglect and abandonment, while yawning for help that had eluded them in the past as some claimed lack of autonomy and proper funding.

“Therefore with proper funding and autonomy, the right people with the right attitude should be encouraged now to come on board and work in tandem with the State, ” the group said.

The group noted with joy and pride, the synergy and brotherhood bond between the past governors of Lagos State and the current governor, Mr Babajide Sawonolu, when Ambode visited .

“Lagos State has been adjudged as one of the best administered states in the nation, where succession and development had been a continuum.

“The reason for this notion is not far fetched from the ingenuity and popular programmes by the leaders in the state.

“It is the belief of Christian Conscience that purposeful leadership with people of great minds should be replicated at the local Governments more so, with their new status of autonomy recently granted by the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, ” the group added.

