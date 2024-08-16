NELFUND boss engages stakeholders in Kebbi, speaks on scheme’s objectives

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund is meant to bridge the financial gap for Nigerian students seeking higher education and subsequently alleviating the financial burden on students and their families.

This was contained in a press statement, signed by NELFUND’s Director, Corporate Communications, Nasir Ayitogo.

NELFUND Managing Director/CEO, Akintunde Sawyerr, Ayitogo indicated, disclosed this at a crucial sensitization stakeholders meeting, organised by the Kebbi State Government, on Wednesday.

The meeting, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of NELFUND’s student loan program, brought together key stakeholders from all tertiary institutions in the state.

Sawyerr elaborated on the fund’s objectives, highlighting that NELFUND was established with a clear mandate: to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied the opportunity to obtain a quality education due to financial constraints.

“NELFUND’s mission is simple yet profound—to make education accessible to all by providing financial support to students enrolled in accredited tertiary institutions across Nigeria,” Sawyerr explained.

The statement restated: “The NELFUND Student Loan is a government-backed initiative designed to offer interest-free loans that cover tuition fees and living expenses, thereby alleviating the financial burden on students and their families.”

NELFUND Managing Director took the opportunity to delve into specific areas of the program that had raised questions among stakeholders, such as the application process, repayment terms, criteria for institutional onboarding, and the overall objectives of the fund.

His detailed explanations, Ayitogo said, provided much-needed clarity and reinforced the commitment of NELFUND to support students throughout their academic journey.

“One of the key points Mr. Sawyerr stressed the importance of institutional cooperation in the success of the loan scheme” said the statement.

He urged the heads of institutions present to ensure timely submission of student data, which is crucial for processing loan applications efficiently.

This call to action according to NELFUND Spokesman was well-received, with many institutions pledging their support to facilitate the smooth implementation of the program in Kebbi State.

Sawyerr paid tribute to the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose administration’s unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment led to the establishment of NELFUND.

“The creation of NELFUND and the launch of the student loan scheme are clear testaments to President Tinubu’s dedication to the future of Nigeria.

“He recognizes that the nation’s progress is inextricably linked to the education of its youth, and his actions have been pivotal in making this initiative a reality,” Sawyerr stated.

The sensitization meeting was not only informative but also served as a catalyst for further collaboration between NELFUND and the Kebbi State Government.

Sawyerr assured the stakeholders that NELFUND would continue to work closely with the state and its institutions, with plans to return in the near future to present cheques to benefiting students and institutions.

The agency boss was received by the Kebbi State Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Tugga, along with heads of tertiary institutions and students across the state.

Alhaji Tugga, expressed his appreciation for NELFUND’s efforts and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the student loan program reach every deserving student in Kebbi.

The meeting according to the statement has set the stage for a more inclusive and supportive educational environment.

The session was a resounding success, leaving the participants with a deeper understanding of the NELFUND student loan program and a renewed commitment to making higher education accessible to all Nigerian students.

Since the launch of the scheme, two institutions out of six whose students have been said to receive tuitions/July upkeep have acknowledged receipt of NELFUND payment.

The citadel are: University of Ibadan and University of Benin.

