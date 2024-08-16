Anambra LG poll date sacrosanct – ANSIEC

The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission says the September 28, 2024 local government council chairmen and ward councillors elections will be held as scheduled.

Genevieve Osakwe, the Chairman of ANSIEC, said this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, the state capital, on Thursday.

Osakwe called on political parties in the state to commence canvassing for votes while assuring that the exercise would be free, fair and credible.

The meeting was for Chairmen and Secretaries of political parties, traditional rulers, president generals of communities, clergy and security agencies.

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that only the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Action Alliance were the political parties present at the meeting.

Osakwe said the electoral body had considered the security situation in various parts of the state.

She assured the political parties that elections would be held in all the 326 electoral wards.

She added that results would be collated, counted and announced from all the electoral wards.

On allegation of pre-written election results, Osakwe said the commission’s duty was to conduct elections, while urging political parties to ensure that they field candidates and ensure the electorate voted.

She said: “This election must go on and will be in accordance with the law.

“We are going to hold elections in every area of the state and announce the results from those places.

“We are aware of issues in some areas and we have considered them.

“Boycott will not be for the benefit of Anambra.

“Political parties should go and canvass for votes because this exercise will be free, fair and credible

“We are not aware of any suit.

“I am a lawyer, so I cannot respond to what we are not aware of.”

Osakwe used the opportunity to formally release the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the Anambra State Local Government Council election, which was made public on August 14.

In a remark, Nobert Okoli, Chairman of Action Alliance, noted that Anambra State had waited for the Local Government Election for over a decade.

Okoli expressed concern over the sudden announcement and speed of the schedule.

He also wondered why only two political parties were present at the stakeholders’ meeting.

He said: “What is worth doing is worth doing well.

“How come other political parties are not here?

“I am here because I was directly invited.

“What happened to others?”

Chukwuka Ezewuzie, Chairman, Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, urged all the stakeholders to give equal opportunities to people living with disabilities during the exercise.

Chigozie Igwe, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, told NAN that he did not attend the meeting because he was not invited.

Igwe said: “We are the major stakeholders in the election process who should be the first to know, but as I am talking to you, all that we have heard about this election is through the media.”

Post Views: 0