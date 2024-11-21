Female marketers arraigned for alleged N2.2m theft

The police in Lagos on Thursday brought two female marketers before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged conspiracy and stealing of N2.2 million from their employer.

The defendants, Gift Effiong, 21; and Chimamanda Nomeh, 20; were charged before Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni on two counts.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants were employees of Unique Blessed Enterprises located at Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, Lagos State.

He said that they conspired to commit the offences between October and November 13.

Uche said that the defendants stole a total of N2.2 million from their employer, Joy Uzochukwu, while working as marketers for her company.

Uche said that the company was saving daily contributions from a group.

He alleged that the defendants collected the sum from contributors and converted it to their personal use.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until December 20 for mention.

