Breaking: Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland over terrorism activities

Simon Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian separatist agitator and self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile, has been arrested in Finland alongside four other individuals for alleged terror-related offenses.

Local reports indicate that Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 21, the Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed the arrest of five individuals suspected of terrorist activities.

According to the police, Simon Ekpa, identified as the main suspect, was detained “on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent,” while the four others were apprehended “for financing a terrorist crime.”

The police statement further revealed: “Claims will be heard in Päijät-Häme district court today, November 21.”

It elaborated that the investigation centers on “a Finnish citizen of Nigerian background, born in the 1980s, suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent. The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland by means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria.”

Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen, head of the investigation, stated: “The man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels.”

The four other suspects are accused of financing the activities under investigation. “All five suspects of the crime have been arrested during the beginning of the week,” the statement confirmed, adding that international cooperation has been integral to the preliminary investigation.

