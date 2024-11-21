Davido reacts to luxury SUV gift for 32nd birthday

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received a brand-new Escalade 600 SUV as a birthday gift from car dealer Mr. Jay Autos.

On November 21, 2024, the award-winning singer celebrated his 32nd birthday.

To mark the occasion, the businessman, who operates under the Instagram handle @M_Jautos, announced the lavish gift on social media.

Sharing pictures of the sleek vehicle, which features plush black leather seats and screens attached to the headrests, Mr. Jay Autos expressed his admiration for the DMW record label boss.

He acknowledged Davido’s unwavering support for his business over the years and conveyed his gratitude in the caption: “Happy Birthday Oriade @davido cheers to many more years. Shipping this out immediately to your desired location. Waiting on your directive!!!”

Also Read:

Reacting to the news, Davido took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude.

He wrote, “Wow!!! Thank you J!!!”

The gesture adds to the excitement surrounding Davido and his birthday celebrations.

Earlier, the singer announced a ₦300 million donation to orphanages and a charity working to combat drug abuse among young Nigerians, solidifying his commitment to philanthropy.

Post Views: 3