Fake content creator arraigned for internet fraud in Jos

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned a “fake content creator”, Audu Ishida, also known as Baddie Kylemilli, over allegations of internet fraud.

EFCC, in a post on its official X handle on Tuesday, said Ishida is facing a single charge of impersonation, retention of proceeds of crime, and money laundering before Justice Hauwa’u Buhari of the Federal High Court in Kaduna State.

According to the post, Ishida was arrested alongside other members of an internet fraud ring in Jos, Plateau State, following an intelligence-driven raid by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The agency stated that investigations revealed that the defendant created fake online video content and dating sites to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Further investigations showed he obtained the proceeds of his crime through gift cards, which he traded online using an FSS card app in foreign currency, later converting them to Naira and depositing them into his bank accounts.

“That you, Audu Ishida (Baddie Kylemilli), on or about the 2nd of June, 2024, in Jos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, retained the total sum of $50 USD from your victim, which you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 20(a) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 20(b) of the same Act,” the charge against Ishida read.

He, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Prosecution counsel M.E. Eimonye requested a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service. Defence counsel Umar Usman did not oppose the request.

Justice Buhari ordered Ishida’s remand in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna, and adjourned the case to November 7, 2024, for the commencement of trial.

