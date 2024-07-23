23-year-old confesses killing, burying motorcyclist in a shallow grave in A’Ibom

In a shocking revelation, a 23-year old man and an indigene of Ibiono Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom State identified as Daniel Edem Okon has confessed that he killed a commercial motorcyclist and buried him in a shallow grave.

Okon, who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday at the police Headquarters Ikot AkpanAbia Uyo Local government area ,disclosed that he used a knife to stab the motorcyclist identified as Saviour Anthony Effiong (45) to death, buried him and took away his Motorcycle.

The murder and robbery suspect explained that the reason he killed his victim was just to steal his motorcycle and sell it to make some money.

“I am from Ibiono Ibom local government area. I am 23 years old. I took the motorcyclist from Idoro road and on the way I used a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

“After stabbing him to death, I buried him. I needed the motorcycle. I was arrested when I was going to ‘Nasarawa’, in Itam. I was looking for a buyer”, Okon simply said.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Waheed Ayilara, while parading Edem Okon alongside other criminal suspects, including twenty (20) suspected vandals, disclosed that he (Okon) was arrested during ‘a stop and search’ operation.

He therefore advised commercial motorcyclists to avoid taking their passengers to lonely places late in the night as criminals take advantage of such places to rob their victims.

His words, ” On 12/7/2024 at about 8:30pm Operatives of the command on routine patrol accosted two suspects one Daniel Edem Okon (23) and Samaila Salisu (20) on a Motorcycle without Identification Number along Timber Market, Uyo.

“After rigorous interrogation, the rider (Daniel Edem Okon) confessed that on 11/7/2024 at about 9:00pm, he paid a commercial motorcyclist on a ride from Idoro Road to Mbikpon Ikot Edim.

“That on getting to a lonely area he hacked the rider to death with a matchet. Thereafter, he buried him in a shallow grave and went away with the motorcycle.

“We have been able to discover the shallow grave. The decomposed body of the victim later identified as one Saviour Anthony Effiong (45) has been exhumed and deposited at a Morgue, and his family contacted.

“And I want to use this opportunity to tell motorcyclists that they should avoid taking their passengers to lonely places late in the night.

“As you may know,we have issues of kidnapping at Oron nation axis. Operatives of the Command through credible information and a painstaking investigation recovered firearms and ammunition used by a notorious kidnapping syndicate led by a wanted kidnapper one Ubong Effiong Archibong a.k.a Condiment.

“The kidnapping syndicate is responsible for the kidnapping and killing of several persons. The said firearms were recovered at a private mortuary being used as the armoury at Ekeya, in Okobo L.G.A. The firearms are: Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Two (2) G3 Rifles, One (1) Double Barrel Rifle, One (1) Single Barrel Rifle, Five (5) Magazines and Seven (7) Live Ammunition.

“Also on June 23rd, 2024, relying on information at Command’s disposal, that a group of thieves invaded Ibom Tropicana Complex, broke into its warehouse and stole some items therein.

“Operatives of the Command immediately swung into action and arrested the following Suspects; Engr. Udofia Jonah age 56yrs, Ekerette David Sunday (30), Ukpe Aniebiet Ita ‘m’ (25); Moses Ita Etim ‘m’ (26), Inyene Joseph James ‘m’ , Ekaette I. Nkrok ‘f’ (42), and Aniefiok John Friday ‘m (27).

“And we were able to recover from them Sixty one (61) armoured doors and Forty-Two (42) timbers which were to be conveyed out of the State.

“In Eastern Obolo, acting on credible information that some vandals were pulling down high tension electric cable. Operatives of the Command arrested one Napiu Ibrahim ‘m’ (19), Melon Selitima ‘m’ (22) and Abdul Abubbakar ‘m’ (22). A bag containing high tension cables was recovered from the suspects. Suspects will have their day in court”

Additionally, the Commissioner of Police noted that during the period under review, his command also arrested four male suspects for burglary in the same Eastern Obolo following credible intelligence and discreet investigation, namely, Ugwem Ijah Nteilie, Frank Frank, Morris Possible, and Nura Idris.

Ayilara who explained that the suspected burglars were arrested stealing equipment at Eastern Obolo General Hospital, listed Items recovered from them to include, seven (7) Air Conditioners compressors, three (3) Plasma televisions, three (3) refrigerators, seven (7) compressors from stolen fridges, three (3) plasma television sets and one refrigerator.

He added that through intelligence police operatives in partnership with sister Security-Agencies have busted a syndicate that usually come from Rivers state to vandalize Electric Transformers and Communication Mast in the state.

“The suspects include; one Chinedu Divine Nweke, Kingsley James, Nnanna Uchendu, Kelechi Chima, Goodluck Amasi and Ikechi Nwauju, and they are all Residents of Rivers State. They operate more at Ika, Etim Ekpo and Oruk Anam LGAs.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspects were on the verge of vandalizing another Transformer at Ikot Inyang-Ator in Ika LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“A Nissan Primera vehicle, one Gasoline Oxygen and spanners were recovered from them. Meanwhile suspects confessed to the crime and admitted that they are responsible for vandalizing different Transformers in Ojor village, MTN Communication Mast located at Efemibon village and Airtel Comm. Mast at Ikot Idiong Etor village. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“On 15/7/2024 at about 4:30pm, based on actionable intelligence, one Mrs. Eunice Eze (56) was arrested for running a baby factory at the World Bank Estate in Owerri.

“The suspect specializes in stealing babies and pregnant women from Akwa Ibom State through her agent, one Ability Henry Tom. Ten (10) pregnant women were rescued”, he stated.

The CP thanked the Government , and Sister Security Agencies for their partnership, as well as good spirited members of the public whose credible and timely information led to the breakthroughs recorded within the period.

He equally appealed for a more formidable collaboration to keep the State safer and more peaceful.

