 Ex-ICPC chairman, Emmanuel Ayoola, dies at 90

A former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, is dead.

He was said to have died at the age of 90 on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the deceased family on Wednesday.

The statement read, “With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Almighty, for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing away of our beloved Dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother, uncle, benefactor, and friend, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC, rtd; CON).”

