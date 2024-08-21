NDDC restates commitment to environmental protection, management

The Niger Delta Development Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to programmes and activities that will protect the environment, promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for communities in the Niger Delta region.



The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during a three-day retreat on Environmental Management and Competence Development organised for staff of the NDDC Directorate of Environmental Protection and Control at the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo.



Ogbuku, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom State representative on the NDDC Board, Apostle Abasiandikan Nkono, said that the retreat which focused on the theme: “Environmental Management and Competence Development: Nurturing Sustainability in the Workplace,” was thought provoking and germane.



The NDDC boss emphasised the need for collaboration in the efforts to effectively manage environmental challenges in the Niger Delta region.



In his welcome address, the NDDC Director, Environmental Control and Protection, Engr. Onuoha Obeka, highlighted the critical role played by environmental management in the society.



He said: “The challenges we face today – climate change, resource depletion and biodiversity loss – demand our immediate attention and innovative solutions. Our collective efforts aim not only to enhance our understanding of these issues but also to equip us with the necessary competences to implement effective strategies in our respective fields.”



Obeka remarked that sustainability was no longer just an ideal, stating: “It is a necessity that must be integrated into every aspect of our economic activities. The workplace is a powerful arena where our choices can lead to profound change. By nurturing sustainability within it, we can drive positive outcomes that benefit our communities, economies and the environment.”



Presenting a paper entitled: “Sustaining the Niger Delta: Bridging Environmental Responsibility and Professional Growth: A Call to Action for a Sustainable Future,” an environmental scientist and lecturer at the University of Lagos, Professor Lucian Chukwu, analysed the impact of organic pollution and its devastating effects on ecosystems.



“Organic pollutants,” he explained, “are substances that originate from living organisms and can disrupt the balance of our environment. They are often by-products of agricultural practices, industrial discharges, and household wastes. Left unchecked, they can lead to contamination of soil and water, creating habitats where toxic microbes thrive.”



He described the Niger Delta as the heart-beat of Nigeria’s economy with rich natural resources and cultural heritage; mangrove forests that once covered about 7,000 square kilometres.



He lamented that over the years, there had been imbalance between harnessing the resources for economic growth and ensuring preservation of the environment, hence, the region was at a critical juncture, due to decades of oil exploration and inadequate regulation.



Addressing the issue of sustainability agenda, Prof Chukwu said it was necessary to create a future where the Niger delta’s natural resources were preserved for future generations, while also improving the quality of life for its residents.

To achieve this, he said, there was need for commitment, collaboration, and innovative solutions from development agencies such as the NDDC.



According to him, “a sustainable future for the Niger Delta, required prioritising professional development and investing in capacity-building initiatives to enhance skills and knowledge, in order to create a thriving and resilient Niger Delta.”



He also underlined the need to align professional goals with environmental responsibility, in order to foster a future where economic prosperity does not come at the expense of ecological integrity.



