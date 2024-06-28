Eve’s Desire: Shaved or Natural: How do you prefer your woman?, by Tiwa Says

Once upon a time, a woman was praised for her pubic hair. It was even a symbol of her womanhood. But these days, women would rather have clean shaven privates.

It is neither good nor bad to keep a clean shaven VJ, but there are some advantages and disadvantages to each decision.

Let us begin with the natural style. Keeping your bush natural is more than just a fashion statement. There are numerous advantages.

1. Natural defence mechanism: Your natural pubic hair acts as a first line of defence, trapping dirt and potentially dangerous microbes. This reduces the likelihood of infection and keeps your intimate area healthy. It is nature’s way of providing a protective barrier without requiring any additional effort from you.

2. Maintains optimum skin health: Skin irritation, razor burns, and ingrown hairs can all occur after shaving or trimming. Going natural allows you to avoid these common skin issues. Your skin maintains its natural state, free of the stress of shaving or trimming on a regular basis.

3. Conserves time and money: Consider the time and money invested in grooming products and procedures. Maintaining natural pubic hair eliminates the need for shaving or waxing on a regular basis. It is a cost-effective and time-saving method of personal care.

4. Comfort and sensation: Natural pubic hair adds cushioning for comfort during physical activities and intimate moments. The cushioning can reduce friction and increase sensory pleasure, making physical experiences more enjoyable

5. Regulates body temperature and sweating: Pubic hair helps to regulate temperature in the genital area. It aids in sweat wicking, which is especially useful for avoiding chafing and maintaining hygiene during hotter months or intense physical activities.

6. Hormonal health indicator: Changes in pubic hair can sometimes indicate hormonal imbalances or medical problems. Keep your hair natural to be more aware of any significant changes, such as thinning or thickening, which can be early indicators of underlying health conditions.

7. Time and maintenance: What amount of time are you willing to devote to grooming? A shaved look needs to be maintained on a regular basis to stay smooth, whereas a natural or trimmed style may be less maintenance.

8. Skin health: Pay close attention to how your skin reacts to various grooming techniques. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to ingrown hairs, some methods may be more appropriate than others.

9. Personal aesthetics: Consider what you find aesthetically appealing. Your grooming preferences are an expression of your personal style and body image.

Now, let us discuss the disadvantages of allowing your pubic hair to grow naturally. While it is a perfectly valid and natural decision, it is important to recognise that it is not without its difficulties.

1. Increased sweat and moisture: Natural pubic hair can trap moisture, leading to a sweatier groin area. This can be particularly noticeable during physical activities or in warmer climates. The trapped moisture can create an environment that’s a bit uncomfortable, especially if you’re not able to freshen up immediately.

2. Potential for more tangles and knots: Longer pubic hair is more prone to tangling and knotting. This can cause discomfort, especially when the hair gets pulled accidentally. Regular detangling can be necessary, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea when it comes to personal grooming.

3. Difficulties in spotting skin problems: With a full bush, it might be harder to notice skin issues like rashes, bumps, or other abnormalities. These signs can be crucial for detecting infections or skin conditions early. The thick coverage of hair can obscure visibility, potentially delaying identification and treatment of skin issues.

4. Friction in intimate apparel: More pubic hair can sometimes lead to increased friction against underwear or tight clothing. This can cause discomfort or irritation, especially with certain fabrics or in situations where you’re moving a lot. Choosing the right underwear becomes more important to minimise discomfort.

5. Challenges with menstrual hygiene: For those who menstruate, managing hygiene can be a bit more complex with a full bush. Pubic hair can sometimes interfere with the use of certain sanitary products, making it trickier to maintain cleanliness during the menstrual cycle. This can require extra attention and care during those days of the month.

6. Personal preference and partner expectations: While it’s crucial to prioritise your comfort and preference, it’s also true that some partners might have different expectations or preferences when it comes to pubic hair. Navigating these differences can be a delicate aspect of intimacy and relationships. It’s about finding a balance that respects both your comfort and your partner’s preferences.

7. Increased risk of heat rash or chafing: With more hair down there, there’s a higher risk of developing heat rash or experiencing chafing. This is especially true in hot, humid conditions or during vigorous physical activity. The natural bush can exacerbate these issues, requiring more attentive skincare to prevent discomfort.

8. Hairs retain scent: It’s true that your body hair is meant to protect your skin from the elements, but it also retains smells. This is no problem for those who regularly wash and keep clean. Consider using an all-natural shampoo on your pubes for an even softer bush, but may be particularly gross for girls when they’re on their period.

Advantages of shaving

If you’re team shaved, then here are some compelling reasons why going bush-free might just be your preferred style.

1. Enhanced sensitivity: Without the cushion of pubic hair, the skin around your genital area becomes more exposed, potentially heightening sensitivity. This increased exposure can lead to more intense sensations during intimacy, as the skin is more responsive to touch, temperature, and pressure.

2. Easier to monitor health: Going shaved makes it easier to keep an eye on your skin’s health. Without pubic hair obscuring the view, it’s simpler to spot any unusual skin changes, rashes, or bumps. It is particularly useful for early detection of potential health issues.

3. Aesthetic preference: Yeah, it seems like there’s this unspoken rule in society these days: shaving down there is the way to go. With everything from movies to Instagram feeds showing off the clean-shaven look, it’s no wonder so many of us think that’s the standard.

4. Reduced body odour: Pubic hair can trap odours, especially when combined with sweat. By removing this hair, you might notice a reduction in body odour in your genital area. Going bush-free can be particularly appealing for those who are self-conscious about body smells.

5. Personal empowerment and confidence: Choosing to shave can be a personal statement of empowerment. Taking control over your body and how you present it can boost self-confidence. It’s about making a choice that aligns with your personal identity and comfort.

6. Everything feels smooth and sexy: If you’re a first time bikini waxer, you’re probably going to love the smooth and sexy feel of your genital area, especially for women. That is, after the pain subsides.

7. It’s cleaner: Humans are visual creatures, and when it comes to our partners, we want to see exactly what they’ve got going on downstairs. Having pubic hair doesn’t make you dirty, but going bald looks a lot cleaner and more visually accessible. Plus, going bald makes oral pleasures much more enjoyable for the giver.

8. Makes your penis look gigantic: Obviously a pro that applies only to men, but it needs to be said: If you go completely bare, your penis is going to look bigger. Plus, your balls will also be way more fun for your partner to lick if they aren’t draped with hair!

The disadvantages of Shaving

When it comes to baring it all down there there are a fair share of challenges. Alongside the prickliness, the dangers of shaving, constant maintenance, ingrown hairs, and hair seeming to multiply, here are five more considerations to keep in mind:

1. Increased sensitivity to friction and irritation: When you shave off all your pubic hair, your skin becomes more vulnerable to friction and irritation. This is especially true in your intimate areas where the skin is naturally more sensitive. Tight clothing, rigorous activities, or even just daily movements can lead to discomfort, chafing, or rashes.

2. Risk of skin infections: Ever had those annoying, itchy little bumps pop up the day after shaving? Yeah, not fun at all, right? That’s actually a common downside of shaving your pubic area. Those tiny cuts and abrasions you can barely see are like open doors for bacteria and viruses, upping the risk of skin infections. So, if you’re going the shaving route, keeping things super clean and using the right techniques is key to dodge those pesky irritations.

3. Temperature regulation and sweat absorption: Pubic hair plays a role in regulating temperature and absorbing sweat. When you remove it, you might notice changes in how your body handles heat and moisture. This can lead to increased sweating in the genital area, which might be uncomfortable or lead to more frequent washing.

4. Cost and time commitment: Maintaining a completely shaved pubic area requires a significant investment of time and money. Regular shaving or waxing sessions, purchasing quality razors, shaving creams, and aftercare products can add up. Not to mention, it’s a routine you have to keep up with consistently to maintain the bare look.

5. Changes in skin texture: Over time, regular shaving can alter the texture of your skin. You might notice increased dryness, or your skin might become tougher in response to the constant shaving. This can change the way your skin feels to the touch and may require additional skincare routines to keep it healthy and smooth.

6. It’s prickly: One of the annoying parts of keeping yourself bare below the waist is that you have to let your pubes grow out a bit before getting rid of it. When getting a bikini wax, it’s recommended you wait two to three weeks before getting another one done, so that your hair can grow at least a half inch long – long enough for the wax to properly grip it.

7. You’ll be caring for it, constantly: Not everyone is lucky enough to have slow-growing hair. In fact, many people have facial or body hair that grows like weeds. It can be annoying when caring for your shaven genitals because you’ll be taking care of your new look in every single shower!

At the end of the day, what you do with your pubes is your business, and you shouldn’t base your decision on what your partner or society thinks you should do. It’s not about conformity, it’s about what you like! Choosing to trim, shave, or keep your pubic hair natural is a deeply personal decision, one that you have every right to make based on your comfort, preferences, and lifestyle. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach here.

